Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: BBC

McLaren plans to focus on Lando Norris ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri in their pursuit of both Formula 1 world championships this season.



However, team principal Andrea Stella emphasized that any support for Norris in the drivers' championship will adhere to the team's values of sportsmanship and fairness.



Stella stated to BBC Sport, "Our main goal is to win, but we aim to achieve that in an ethical manner."