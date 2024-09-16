'McLaren's constructors' lead a seismic development'

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Lando Norris experienced a mix of disappointment and joy following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.



His disappointment arose from the feeling of "what could have been," as he believed bad luck in qualifying had unfairly hindered his chances for victory.



However, he also felt joy in his teammate Oscar Piastri's win, recognizing his own crucial contribution to that success, and celebrated McLaren's achievement in overtaking Red Bull to lead the constructors' championship.