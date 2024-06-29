You are here: HomeSports2024 06 29Article 1955504

Source: GNA

Medal Rankings: Ghana finishes ninth at 2024 African Athletics Championship

Team Ghana finished ninth in the medal rankings at the African Athletics Championship in Douala, Cameroon, winning two gold and one silver medal.

This was a significant improvement from their 12th-place finish in the previous edition in Mauritius.

Despite narrowly missing additional medals in the 200m finals and men's high jump, Rose Yeboah secured her second consecutive gold in the women’s high jump. The men’s 4×100 quartet won gold, and the women's team won silver.

Team Ghana aims for their best performance when they host the next championship in 2026.

