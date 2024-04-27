Medeama President Moses Armah cleared of wrongdoing by GFA

Sports News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Medeama President, Moses Armah, has been exonerated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of any wrongdoing after facing charges earlier this month.



He was accused of violating Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations for allegedly entering the dressing room of match officials during Medeama's 2-0 win over Hearts of Oak in a league match.



The charges stemmed from claims made by Hearts of Oak assistant coach Abdul Bashiru, who alleged that the match officials, particularly the referee, exhibited altered behavior after Armah's halftime visit.



After being given time to respond to the charge, Armah has been found not guilty following an investigation.



This decision comes as a relief for Medeama and Armah, especially as they prepare for a crucial match against Asante Kotoko in Tarkwa on Saturday. Armah's clearance means he can continue his duties without any restrictions, allowing him to focus on supporting his team.