Medeama SC embarks on exclusive team trip to Toronto for Football and Cultural experience

Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Medeama SC, a team from the Ghana Premier League, is set to embark on a special journey to Toronto, thanks to the International Development Academy (IDA).



This exclusive trip will allow players, coaches, and officials to not only discover the city but also compete against local teams and train at top-notch facilities.



With the promise of an exhilarating and rewarding experience, participants will be accommodated in luxurious 4-star hotels near the training venues.



On-site meals will be provided, but there will also be opportunities to explore external dining options.



During their stay, the team will have the chance to face off against academy and club teams based in Toronto, gaining invaluable experience and exposure.