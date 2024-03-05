Medeama SC signs cooperation agreement with Al Nasr SC

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Medeama SC has signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai-based Al Nasr SC, aimed at accelerating the exchange of technical and administrative expertise between the two clubs.



This is a historic move, as Medeama becomes the first Ghanaian club to officially establish relations with an Emirati club in recent memory.



The agreement, signed in the presence of Al Nasr chairman Abdulla Bin Touq and Medeama president Moses Armah, includes technical and sports cooperation designed to expand the international scope and open more global opportunities for mutual benefit.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) seeks to learn and explore the best practices in both clubs, including technical knowledge sharing for senior and youth teams, capacity building for administrators, and sponsorship opportunities.



The partnership also includes the exchange of visits by technical staff and experts in football management, as well as any other issues deemed necessary for the effective promotion of the interest of the two parties.



The deal was formalised with Medeama president Moses Armah signing on behalf of the Ghanaian giants while Al Nasr chairman Abdulla Bin Touq signed on behalf of the Emirati side with top officials of both clubs serving as witnesses.



Medeama hosted a one-day training camp at the Al Nasr facility on 28th February 2024, before the team's departure to Algeria for their final CAF Champions League group stage match against CR Belouizdad.



Overall, this agreement marks a significant step forward for both clubs, as they seek to share knowledge and expertise, expand their international presence and enhance their competitiveness on the global stage.