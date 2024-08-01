Medeama SC strengthens squad with the signing of dangerous striker Kingsley Braye

Sports News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Medeama Sporting Club, a former champion of the Ghana Premier League, has officially announced the acquisition of young striker Kingsley Braye to enhance the team's roster.



The Tarkwa-based club revealed the signing of the prolific forward on Wednesday, July 31.



In a formal announcement, Medeama Sporting Club confirmed that Kingsley Braye has committed to a four-year contract.



“Medeama SC is pleased to announce the signing of Kingsley Braye, a 24-year-old striker hailing from Susubiribi, on a four-year deal. This important addition to our offensive lineup underscores our commitment to maintaining competitiveness and striving for success in the forthcoming seasons,” the club stated in its announcement.



Kingsley Braye has distinguished himself as a key player for Susubiribi, consistently showcasing his goal-scoring ability, remarkable speed, and technical proficiency. His notable performance record and knack for scoring make him a significant asset for Medeama SC.