Medeama denied access to training venue ahead Yanga clash - Evans Adotey confirms

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated CAF Champions League clash against Young Africans of Tanzania, Medeama coach Evans Adotey has voiced his frustration, claiming that his team was denied access to the training venue.



Despite acknowledging good hospitality in other aspects, Coach Adotey emphasized the significant setback of being barred from the training facilities.



The incident casts a shadow over the preparations for Medeama as they gear up to face Young Africans at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Miburani ward of Temeke District on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The first-leg encounter between the two teams in Ghana concluded with a 1-1 draw, setting the stage for a gripping return match.



"Having come all the way from Ghana to Dar es Salam, safe arrival in Tanzania’s capital. Good hospitality except for one thing. Yesterday (Monday) we planned to train on a good field but we were denied access to the venue," he said.



"Even today which is for mandatory training, I’m told there is no place for us to train at the moment. The game is happening tomorrow and so I don’t know what will happen after here (the press conference). I am yet to know where my team will train or prepare finally for the match."



Coach Adotey hopes the team will get somewhere to train ahead of the clash.





"It’s not too late. Like I said earlier, an arrangement was made for me to train yesterday (Monday). We got there Wydad was training and our time was rescheduled. After that, we were ready to move to the field and then a local team interrupted that the field belonged to them. There was no room for us to train."



"We were held hostage until the next 45 minutes when we were told to go and come back at 10 pm. It looked frustrating. I was intimidated but all the same, we’ve brushed this off and looking at it today. Today, am told there is no way we can train at the main stadium. I am waiting for an opportunity to train somewhere! After that I will get my boys back on track,"