Medeama held to 1-1 draw by Asante Kotoko despite home advantage

Medeama's home advantage did not prove decisive as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Asante Kotoko in a thrilling Ghana Premier League encounter.



The match played at the Akoon Community Park, saw goals in each half, with Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum's record against Medeama remaining unblemished.



Asante Kotoko took an early lead with a powerful header from Steve Desse Mukwala in the 22nd minute.



Despite this setback, Medeama maintained their composure and eventually equalized through Diawise Taylor's penalty in the 57th minute.



The penalty was awarded after Bernandinho Tetteh was brought down in the box.



Both teams had opportunities to secure the win. Kotoko's goalkeeper, Frederick Asare, made several crucial saves to deny Daouda Sidibe a winning goal for Medeama.



Despite their efforts, Medeama failed to capitalize on their home-ground advantage and had to settle for a draw.



The result will be disappointing for Medeama, who will see it as two points dropped in their quest for a top-four finish. However, coach Prosper Nartey Ogum will be relieved as his team has now earned four points from two matches in what has been a challenging season.



Following the draw, Asante Kotoko sits 11th on the Ghana Premier League table with 37 points, while Medeama occupies the 7th position with 40 points.



The outcome leaves both teams with work to do in their remaining matches to achieve their respective season objectives.