Medeama players denied access to pitch, team warm-up at Car Park ahead of Aduana FC match

In Dormaa Ahenkro, a significant controversy has erupted as Medeama players were compelled to warm up in a car park after being denied entry to the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park for their rescheduled Premier League match against Aduana FC on Monday morning.



This unexpected situation has drawn considerable backlash, further tarnishing the reputation of Ghana's top football league.



Nebojsa Kapor's team found themselves warming up in a car park within the stadium, with media access also restricted.



The match, originally part of match day 8, was interrupted on Sunday just three minutes before the end due to heavy rainfall, with the score tied at 2-2.



Medeama had initially led the game with goals from David Boison and Derrick Fordjour, but Aduana FC made a remarkable comeback with two quick goals from Silas Kyeremeh and Abdul Latif Bamba.