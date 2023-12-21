Medeama relieve Evans Adotey of coaching duties; returns to Technical Director role after Yanga defeat - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama have relieved Evans Adotey from his head coach duties and will return to his previous role as Technical Director, according to a report by GhanaSoccerNet.



This was after their humbling 3-0 defeat to Young Africans in their round four CAF Champions League match on Wednesday afternoon in Tanzania.



The defeat potentially means their chances of qualifying to the quarterfinals are slim as they have one away game against CR Belouizdad and a home game to Al Ahly.



After today’s loss, Medeama are bottom of Group D with four points, a point behind leaders Al Ahly who have a game in hand.



Yanga took control of the match with Ivorian midfielder PaÃ§ome Zouzoua netting a goal reminiscent of his previous performance against Medeama.



Despite a chance for Medeama to shift the momentum with an early second-half penalty, striker Jonathan Sowah faltered from the spot.



Yanga capitalized on the missed opportunity, extending their lead with goals from Zambian forward Kennedy Musonda and Mudathir Yahya.



Sowah was sent off on the stroke of full-time after receiving a very unnecessary second caution.



Evans Adotey was appointed Medeama Technical Director few games into the start of the season but took charge of head coach roles after the David Duncan was sacked.