Medeama secure 2-0 win over Bofoakwa Tano

Bofoakwa Tano failed to capitalize on their home advantage as they were defeated by Medeama at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday.



Medeama scored in both halves to secure a victory and earn three crucial points in the match.



Displaying an outstanding performance, the away team opened the scoring in the 39th minute and maintained their lead going into halftime.



With just three minutes left in the game, the two-time FA Cup champions added a second goal to secure the win in the highly anticipated match.



This loss extends Bofoakwa Tano's winless streak to six games in the top-flight league, placing them in the relegation zone with only three matches remaining in the season. During this period, they have recorded four draws and two losses.



Currently, the Sunyani-based club sits in 17th place on the league table with 33 points from 31 matches.



Bofoakwa Tano is at risk of losing their Premier League status and will need to perform exceptionally well in their upcoming matches to secure maximum points.



On the other hand, Medeama's victory propels them to third place in the Ghana Premier League standings with 49 points.