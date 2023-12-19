Medeama trio, Richmond Lamptey named in Black Stars' 2023 AFCON provisional squad - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of the Ghana national team, Chris Hughton has named five local players in his provisional 55-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



As confirmed by CAF, the Black Stars boss last week submitted his provisional squad for the upcoming continental tournament.



In the squad, sources have reported that Hearts of Oak midfielder Ibrahim Salifu is one of five Ghana Premier League players selected by coach Chris Hughton.



The provisional squad also has Asante Kotoko midfield enforcer Richmond Lamptey.



The remaining three Ghana Premier League players are all selected from Medeama Sporting Club.



They include striker Jonathan Sowah, defender Fataw Abdul Hamidu, and goalkeeper Felix Kyei.



Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton has up to January 3 to name his final 27-man for the 2023 AFCON.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13.



Ghana will compete in Group B where the Black Stars will come up against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.