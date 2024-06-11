Media criticised for use of Saka image in England defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: BBC

Several media outlets have faced criticism for their "divisive" decision to feature a photograph of Bukayo Saka about England's defeat against Iceland.



Saka, who came on as a substitute in the 65th minute of the game at Wembley on Friday, was prominently displayed on the back pages of various English newspapers.



Former England striker Ian Wright drew attention to this coverage through a social media post, suggesting that those responsible for selecting these images were well aware of the impact.



The Star and the Sun were specifically called out for featuring Saka on their back pages, while the Telegraph utilized a picture of the 22-year-old player to accompany a post on player ratings.