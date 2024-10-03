Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

A brief look at X (formerly Twitter) reveals that many UK news and media organizations often cite Rahman Osman as a trustworthy source for credible information about Premier League teams.



Rahman, originally from Ghana, studied at Adisadel College before obtaining his undergraduate degree from the University of Ghana. He then advanced his education at the esteemed University of Westminster in London, where he received a Master’s in International and Multimedia Journalism.



His journalism journey started as a student journalist at Global Media Alliance, which operates ETV and Happy FM, among other outlets.