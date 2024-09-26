Meet the record-breakers & future stars given EFL Cup chance

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: BBC

Teenage goalkeeper Jack Porter made history by becoming the youngest player to start a match for Arsenal during his senior debut in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.



At just 16 years and 72 days, he surpassed Cesc Fabregas, who previously held the record at 16 years and 177 days in 2003. Porter took the field as the Gunners triumphed over Bolton with a score of 5-1 in the third round.



While often viewed as a burden in a packed schedule, the EFL Cup plays a crucial role in introducing new talent to the Premier League.