Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Tunisian referee Mehrez Melki Elki has been appointed to officiate the Matchday 4 qualifier of the TotalEnergies 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, featuring Sudan and Ghana.



The 37-year-old central official will be supported by fellow Tunisians Khalil Hassani as Assistant I, Aymen Ismail as Assistant II, and Mohamed Yousri Bouali serving as the Fourth Referee.