You are here: HomeSports2024 06 03Article 1945712

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Memphis Depay bids Atletico Madrid farewell after contract expires

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Memphis Depay Memphis Depay

Dutch-Ghanaian footballer, Memphis Depay bids farewell to Atletico Madrid as his contract comes to an end.

Depay and the club mutually decided against extending his contract after his 18-month stint in the Spanish capital.

Having joined from Barcelona in January 2023, he played a crucial role in Diego Simeone's team. However, he departs on June 30 without the option to join another club on a free transfer.

Expressing his emotions, Depay shared a heartfelt message on X, formerly known as Twitter, hinting at the possibility of discussing his feelings at a later time.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment