Source: BBC

Men's triathlon postponed due to poor water quality

The men's individual triathlon, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to Wednesday due to substandard water quality in the River Seine, impacted by heavy rainfall.

The women's event will proceed first on Wednesday.

Tests revealed that some areas of the swim course had unacceptable E. coli levels, despite recent clean-up efforts and a significant investment to make the river swimmable.

The triathlon may be held as a duathlon if conditions don't improve.

Organizers, confident of proceeding despite the delay, face weather challenges, with thundery showers forecasted after expected high temperatures.

