'Mentally, physically & tactically, Arsenal show why they are a force'

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: BBC

Mikel Arteta is likely feeling a mix of disappointment and pride after Manchester City's late equalizer on Sunday. Despite the setback, he can take solace in the strong attitude and performance displayed by his players.



A last-minute goal from John Stones in the 98th minute prevented Arsenal from achieving a significant victory against the reigning Premier League champions, who have remained unbeaten at home since November 2022.



Nevertheless, the Gunners' ability to recover from an early deficit to take the lead at the Etihad Stadium, and their resilience in holding on for most of the second half with only ten players, highlights their emergence as a formidable team in terms of mental strength, physicality, and tactical awareness.