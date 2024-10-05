You are here: HomeSports2024 10 05Article 1989659

Source: BBC

Meslier 'heartbroken' after howler costs Leeds victory

Illan Meslier looks at the ground in disbelief after Sunderland's 97th-minute equaliser Illan Meslier looks at the ground in disbelief after Sunderland's 97th-minute equaliser

Leeds United's head coach Daniel Farke revealed that goalkeeper Illan Meslier was "in tears" following a critical error that led to a draw against Sunderland.

In the dying moments of the match, specifically the 97th minute, Meslier failed to handle a ball from Alan Browne, allowing it to slip through and resulting in a 2-2 tie.

This outcome prevented Leeds from matching Sunderland's points at the top of the Championship, leaving them three points behind in third place.

