Meslier mistake gifts Sunderland last-gasp Leeds draw

Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: BBC

An unexpected mistake by Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier resulted in a dramatic late equalizer for Championship leaders Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.



In the sixth minute of injury time, Meslier failed to secure a seemingly harmless shot from substitute Alan Browne, allowing it to trickle into the net.



This blunder denied Leeds a win, as they had been poised to equal Sunderland's points at the top, having taken the lead with goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo after initially trailing.