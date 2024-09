Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been excluded from the nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or, a notable occurrence as it is the first time since 2003 that neither player has received a nomination.



Messi, a record eight-time winner, and Ronaldo, a five-time recipient, were absent from the 30-player shortlist announced on Wednesday, with the award ceremony scheduled for October 28.