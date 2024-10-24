Messi has made the MLS greater – Columbus Crew star Yaw Yeboah

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Columbus Crew winger Yaw Yeboah asserts that Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami has significantly changed Major League Soccer (MLS) in an extraordinary manner.



Once regarded by many as a destination for players nearing the end of their careers, Messi's presence has resulted in sold-out stadiums, unprecedented television viewership, and a notable rise in merchandise sales, with his jersey



Read full articlebeing the most popular in the U.S.



Yeboah praised Messi's effect on the league, remarking, "Messi hasn’t declined; he has excelled everywhere he has played.



"The league has always been strong, but he has elevated it further. It’s incredible to have the opportunity to learn from and compete against him," he noted.



Messi's influence extends beyond the field, with Bloomberg indicating a 13% boost in sponsorship revenue for MLS since his joining.