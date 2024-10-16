You are here: HomeSports2024 10 16Article 1994282

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Messi hits hat-trick as Argentina beat Bolivia 6-0

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Lionel Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005 Lionel Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005

Lionel Messi put on a masterclass performance, scoring a hat-trick as Argentina thrashed Bolivia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

The Argentine captain led his team to a dominant victory, netting three goals and assisting in Argentina's comprehensive demolition of Bolivia.

The win solidifies Argentina's position at the top of the qualification table as they continue to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment