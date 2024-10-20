Messi's Inter Miami to play in Fifa Club World Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: BBC

Inter Miami, a team in Major League Soccer, has been announced as a new participant in the FIFA Club World Cup scheduled for 2025.



This expanded tournament will feature 32 teams and take place in the United States from June 15 to July 3, 2025.



The competition will include 12 teams from Europe, six from South America, and 12 from Asia, Africa, and North America, with the final two spots allocated to one club from Oceania and another from the host nation, the United States.