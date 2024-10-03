You are here: HomeSports2024 10 03Article 1988834

Source: BBC

Messi scores twice as Inter Miami win MLS Shield

Lionel Messi (left) and Luis Suarez (right) both scored in the 3-2 win Lionel Messi (left) and Luis Suarez (right) both scored in the 3-2 win

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi netted two goals in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew, securing the MLS Supporters' Shield for the club's inaugural time.

The Argentine star initiated the scoring with a close-range shot and extended the lead just before halftime with an impressive free-kick.

Columbus Crew's Diego Rossi reduced the gap, but Luis Suarez, a former Liverpool forward, quickly reinstated Inter Miami's two-goal advantage. The team managed to maintain their lead despite a penalty from Cucho Hernandez.

