Messi scores two in four minutes on injury return

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: BBC

Lionel Messi made a triumphant return from injury, scoring two goals and providing an assist in Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over Philadelphia Union.



The Argentina captain, who led his team to World Cup glory, had been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during the Copa America final against Colombia in July.



This absence included missing World Cup qualifiers and eight matches for his MLS team, which currently tops the Eastern Conference.



At 37, the former Barcelona player completed the full 90 minutes in his first start for Inter Miami in three months, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field.