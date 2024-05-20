Michael Baidoo scores again as Elfsborg lose to GAIS

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Michael Baidoo, the Ghanaian midfielder, maintained his impressive performance in the Swedish Allsvenskan by scoring another goal for IF Elfsborg in their loss to GAIS on Sunday.



The Leicester City target managed to score the only goal for his team as they were defeated 2-1 at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Goteborg. Swedish midfielder Axel Henriksson opened the scoring for GAIS just four minutes into the game.



Henriksson then scored again shortly after to double the lead with a simple finish. Baidoo found the back of the net five minutes before half-time with a shot from outside the box that beat goalkeeper Mergim Krasniqi.



Despite Baidoo's efforts, Elfsborg remains in 9th place in the league standings after 10 matches.



Ghanaian youngster Jalal Abdullai played 46 minutes before being replaced by Simon Hedlund.



Baidoo has been performing well this season with 4 goals and two assists in 9 appearances in the Swedish top division.