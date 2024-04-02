Michael Baidoo secures a goal and assists for Elfsborg in draw against Varnamo

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a thrilling start to the Swedish league campaign, the Ghanaian midfielder displayed his skills for Elfsborg, making a significant impact with a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw against Varnamo.



The 24-year-old midfielder wasted no time, finding the back of the net just 11 minutes into the match at the Boras Arena. His precise finish in a crowded box, with an assist from Andri Fannar Baldursson, set the tone for Elfsborg's early dominance.



Continuing their momentum, Michael Baidoo played a crucial role in setting up Simon Hedlund to double their lead seventeen minutes later.



However, Varnamo fought back, with Wenderson Oliveira scoring a goal before the break, assisted by Ajdin Zeljkovic. The visitors completed their comeback in the second half, as Zeljkovic scored the equalizer eleven minutes after the restart, resulting in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.



Alongside their Ghanaian teammate, Jalal Abdulai and Terry Yegbe delivered solid performances for Elfsborg. Additionally, Frank Adjei made a brief appearance for Varnamo, further adding to the Ghanaian presence in this exciting season opener.