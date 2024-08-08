Michael Essien: Preparation is key before starting a coaching career

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Michael Essien, a former international player from Ghana and currently serving as an assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, underscored the significance of thorough preparation prior to entering the coaching profession.



"Preparing oneself makes the transition smoother," Michael Essien remarked, reflecting on his personal journey.



"I began pursuing my coaching badges and licenses even before I concluded



Read full articlemy playing career." Essien, who leads a tranquil and fulfilling life, expresses his excitement about being part of the FC Nordsjaelland organization, which he regards as one of the finest he has encountered.



His responsibilities primarily involve equipping young athletes for the subsequent phases of their careers. "We aim to prepare the players and furnish them with the necessary information to assist them in their future endeavors," Essien stated.



At 41 years of age, Essien has had an illustrious playing career with clubs such as Chelsea, Bastia, Olympique Lyon, Panathinaikos, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and FK Sabail. He has represented Ghana 59 times, scoring nine goals in the process.