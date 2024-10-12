Michael Essien celebrates completion of UEFA Football Management Course

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: footboom1.com

Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien has completed the prestigious UEFA Certificate in Football Management, marking a significant milestone in his transition from player to manager.



Over the past nine months, Essien balanced his studies with his role as assistant manager at FC Nordsjaelland.



Celebrating on social media, Essien expressed gratitude for the opportunity to prepare for life beyond playing football.



His accomplishment has sparked excitement in Ghana, with many calling for him to take on a key coaching role in the country. Essien's commitment to nurturing young talent has already earned praise from his club.