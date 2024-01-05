Michael Essien opens up on how he adapted to physicality of Premier League

Sports News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has expressed his satisfaction in realising his dream of playing in the Premier League.



In a recent Sky Sports documentary titled "How Africa changed the Premier League," Essien reminisced about his time with Chelsea, sharing his enthusiasm for the experience.



"My dream was to play in the Premier League and when the opportunity came I jumped on it and it was great to represent Ghana in the Premier League," Essien stated.



Essien adapted quickly to the physical demands of the Premier League, showcasing his skills as a defensive midfielder.



"It was very physical at the time and that was part of my football. It was not difficult for me to adapt and I showed that."



Essien, who joined Chelsea from Olympique Lyon in 2005 for a fee of £24.4 million, spent eight successful seasons with the club, winning numerous honours including two Premier League titles, two FA Cup titles, and the esteemed UEFA Champions League.