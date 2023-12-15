Michael Osei can’t be blamed for Bibiani Goldstars struggles – Frimpong Manso

Sports News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars' new coach Frimpong Manso says Michael Osei cannot be blamed for the club’s struggles in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



Goldstars find themselves in the relegation zone with 12 points in the 13 games they have played so far this season.



They have two wins, six draws and five defeats after 13 games into the Ghanaian top-flight campaign.



However, the Miners have turned to Manso to turn things around for the embattled club in the top flight.



Speaking to Takoradi-based West Gold Radio, Manso insisted the immediate past head coach cannot be blamed for their unimpressive performance in the campaign.



“I have engaged Michael Osei and it was something that was beyond his control, you cannot blame him for anything and there are a lot of things we’ve discussed,” he said.



Manso first assignment is against Samartex in week 15 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.