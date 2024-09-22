Miedema scores as Man City draw with Arsenal

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: BBC

Vivianne Miedema marked her return to the Emirates Stadium by scoring as Manchester City faced her former team, Arsenal, in the opening match of the Women's Super League.



Jess Park, an England international, initially put City ahead with a stunning long-range shot, but Arsenal's Beth Mead, coming off the bench, equalized with a volley late in the game.



Miedema, who departed Arsenal after her contract ended this summer, benefited from a significant deflection off defender Laia Codina for her goal and chose not to celebrate.