Mike Tyson makes shocking announcement ahead of Jake Paul fight

Thursday, 18 April 2024

The upcoming exhibition boxing match between Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has already gained worldwide attention, even though it is still three months away from being streamed live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium.



This highly anticipated showdown holds great significance for both the sport of boxing and the two fighters involved. Paul, a former YouTube sensation, aims to make a strong statement against Tyson, who was once considered one of the most formidable athletes in the world.



However, life will continue for both Paul and Tyson after the fight. Tyson has spent years building a successful business and media empire outside of the boxing ring, and he recently received a significant boost with an unexpected announcement on Monday.



On that day, Tyson's cannabis company, "Tyson 2.0," struck a deal with pharmaceutical company PHCANN to distribute products like "Mike Bites" to consumers in Germany and Britain. This move marks a groundbreaking career development for the 57-year-old boxer.



In a statement, Tyson expressed his excitement about making their top-quality products available to medical cannabis patients in the region. He emphasized that together, they are setting new standards and offering something unique to the market.



In 2022, Tyson and Evander Holyfield made a controversial joint venture announcement, involving the sale of edibles. This decision was met with surprise due to their infamous 1997 bout, during which Tyson bit off a portion of Holyfield's left ear. The edibles, named "Mike Bites," are actually shaped like a human ear.



Despite owning a sprawling 420-acre "weed resort" in southern California, Tyson has previously stated that he will temporarily give up his marijuana habit to fully prepare for his upcoming bout with Paul. The fight is scheduled to take place in Arlington, Texas, on July 20.