You are here: HomeSports2024 08 08Article 1967969

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mikel Arteta coy on English Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah's future despite impressive Arsenal win

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Eddie Nketiah Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refrained from commenting on the future of English-Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah following the team's impressive 4-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly match on Wednesday evening.

"We cannot discuss matters of that nature," Arteta stated when questioned about Nketiah post-match. "He contributed some minutes today. He is a player who provides us with significant value,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment