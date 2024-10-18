Mikel Arteta declares Thomas Partey 'fit and ready' for Arsenal clash with Bournemouth

Sports News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey is "fit and ready" to return for the team's upcoming clash against Bournemouth.



Partey, who has been sidelined due to injury, is set to make a comeback, providing a significant boost to Arsenal's midfield options.



The Ghanaian midfielder has been a key player for Arsenal since joining



Read full articlethe club, and his return comes at an important time as the team looks to maintain momentum in both domestic and European competitions.



Arteta's confirmation will likely excite Arsenal fans, as Partey's presence adds defensive solidity and creativity in midfield, which has been missed during his absence.



His return is expected to strengthen Arsenal’s lineup as they aim for a strong performance in the Premier League clash with Bournemouth.