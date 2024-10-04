You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989590

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Mikel Arteta emphsises the need to manage Thoms Partey amid past injury woes

Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta emphasized the need for cautious management of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey due to his history of injuries.

In the lead-up to the Premier League match against Southampton, Arteta acknowledged Partey's significant impact on the team and his vital role in their performance.

"He's an essential player for us, a crucial asset, and his influence is evident every week," Arteta remarked in the pre-match press briefing, underscoring Partey's importance to Arsenal's game plan.

