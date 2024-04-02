Mikel Arteta eyes Martin Zubimendi as potential Thomas Partey replacement

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be in search of a new midfielder to replace the injury-prone Thomas Partey in the upcoming summer transfer window. Partey has struggled with injuries this season and has only made eight appearances so far.



In his most recent return to action, he played for just 24 minutes in Arsenal's draw against Manchester City. Before that, he made brief appearances in Arsenal's victories against Sheffield United, Brentford, and Porto.



With Partey's future at the club uncertain, Arteta is reportedly interested in signing another midfielder.



Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a potential target, and Arsenal has been keeping an eye on him for the past two transfer windows.



However, they face tough competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, two European giants, who are also interested in the 25-year-old player.



Zubimendi's contract with Real Sociedad includes a release clause worth £52.5 million, a fee that Arsenal may need to match if they are serious about acquiring his services.