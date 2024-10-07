You are here: HomeSports2024 10 07Article 1990433

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

    

Source: Getfootballnewsitaly

Milan boss Paulo Fonseca fumes after loss to Fiorentina: “Everything was a penalty”

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Paulo Fonseca Paulo Fonseca

Milan faced a 2-1 loss against Fiorentina in Florence yesterday in a thrilling match.

Notably, David de Gea earned the Man of the Match title, successfully saving two penalties from Milan, thwarting both Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham.

Yacine Adli and Albert Gudmundsson found the net for Fiorentina, while Christian Pulisic scored for Milan.

Additionally, Moise Kean missed a penalty in the first half, awarded after a foul by Hernandez, who was later sent off for dissent.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment