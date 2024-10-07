Milan boss Paulo Fonseca fumes after loss to Fiorentina: “Everything was a penalty”

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Getfootballnewsitaly

Milan faced a 2-1 loss against Fiorentina in Florence yesterday in a thrilling match.



Notably, David de Gea earned the Man of the Match title, successfully saving two penalties from Milan, thwarting both Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham.



Yacine Adli and Albert Gudmundsson found the net for Fiorentina, while Christian Pulisic scored for Milan.



Additionally, Moise Kean missed a penalty in the first half, awarded after a foul by Hernandez, who was later sent off for dissent.