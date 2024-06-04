Millwall eyeing potential summer move for Crystal Palace midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Millwall is showing a strong desire to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the upcoming summer transfer window.



However, the potential deal may not happen until later in the window.



Despite being highly regarded and attracting attention in the past two transfer windows, Rak-Sakyi had limited chances to play in the Premier League this season due to recurring injuries.



As a result, he only made six appearances for Patrick Viera's team, which has sparked more interest from other teams competing to secure his services.