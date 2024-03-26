Minority calls for parliamentary probe into $240 million expenditure on 13th African Games

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minority in Parliament has urged for a bipartisan Parliamentary inquiry into the $240 million allocated for the recently concluded 13th African Games by the government.



According to the Minority, despite the significant funds allocated to the games, the organization and management of the event were subpar and chaotic compared to previous editions hosted by other African countries.



Speaking to reporters, Kobena Mensah Woyome, the Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, criticized the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, labeling the 13th African Games held in Ghana as a major failure and a source of embarrassment for the nation.



He highlighted that despite the substantial financial investment, the games failed to yield economic benefits, promote tourism, or facilitate trade effectively.



Mr. Woyome stressed that the expenditure on the games was alarming, especially given the country's current economic challenges.



Comparing the expenses to previous hosts, he pointed out that Morocco spent 46 million euros and Congo spent 60 million dollars on the 12th and 11th editions, respectively, yet managed to develop modern sports facilities.