Missing out on 2025 AFCON will help us to revive our football - Ghana legend Rev. Osei Kofi

Legendary Rev. Osei Kofi suggests that Ghana's football could see a resurgence if the Black Stars do not qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The four-time champions are currently struggling in the qualifiers, positioned third in Group F with just two points from four matches, which includes a 1-0 defeat to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger.



Read full article.their encounters with Sudan, the Black Stars managed a goalless draw in the first leg at Accra Sports Stadium but faced a 2-0 loss in the second leg in Libya. To maintain their qualification hopes, they need to win against Angola and Niger while hoping Sudan loses both of their remaining matches.



Osei Kofi pointed out that not qualifying could provide a significant lesson for the future of Ghanaian football.



He reminisced about the past when Ghana was celebrated as the "Brazilians of African football," noting the decline following their failure to qualify for the AFCON in Morocco. He expressed hope that this setback would lead to improvements ahead of the next qualifiers, calling it a regrettable situation.



Ghana is set to travel to Luanda to take on the Palancas Negras before returning to host the Super Eagles at the Accra Sports Stadium.