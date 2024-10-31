You are here: HomeSports2024 10 31Article 2000774

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

    

Missing out on 2025 AFCON will help us to revive our football - Ghana legend Rev. Osei Kofi

Rev Osei Kofi

Legendary Rev. Osei Kofi suggests that Ghana's football could see a resurgence if the Black Stars do not qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The four-time champions are currently struggling in the qualifiers, positioned third in Group F with just two points from four matches, which includes a 1-0 defeat to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger.

