Source: BBC

Mixed night for Mbappe but Kante rolls back the years

Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show as France beat Austria, but N'Golo Kante stole the spotlight with a vintage performance.

Mbappe scored the winner, missed an easy chance, and suffered a bloody nose injury. He was also yellow-carded for simulation, which could be costly later in the tournament.

Kante, 33, proved why he was recalled to the squad after a two-year absence, putting in a peerless shift to help France secure the win.

Despite Mbappe's antics, Kante was the real hero of the night.

