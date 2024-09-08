MoFA, ADB & GExim poise to revamp the agro industry under 1D1F

Agribusiness of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, in partnership with the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), is supporting Central Citrus Processing Limited (CCPL) to revitalize the citrus industry in Ghana.



This initiative targets over 75,000 hectares of abandoned citrus farms in the Central Region, expected to generate GHC600 million in four years.



Over 3,000 farmers and 5,000 youth and women will benefit from crop improvement programs.



CCPL, the third-largest citrus processing plant in Africa, will process 15 tons of oranges per hour, boosting local juice production and creating over 20,000 sustainable jobs, reducing Ghana's fruit juice imports.