Source: BBC

Modric becomes Real Madrid's oldest ever player

At 39 years and 40 days old, Luka Modric surpasses Ferenc Puskas to become Madrid's oldest player

Luka Modric, at 39 years old, set a record as the oldest player to represent Real Madrid during their victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga.

After entering the match as a substitute in the second half, the Croatian midfielder assisted Vinicius Jr. for the decisive goal, contributing significantly to Real's success in a challenging match.

Real Madrid is now tied on points with Barcelona, who are scheduled to face Sevilla at 20:00 BST on Sunday, but they are behind on goal difference and have played one additional match.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Modric, referring to him as a "top professional and a great guy."

