Modric becomes Real Madrid's oldest ever player

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: BBC

Luka Modric, at 39 years old, set a record as the oldest player to represent Real Madrid during their victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga.



After entering the match as a substitute in the second half, the Croatian midfielder assisted Vinicius Jr. for the decisive goal, contributing significantly to Real's success in a challenging match.



Real Madrid is now tied on points with Barcelona, who are scheduled to face Sevilla at 20:00 BST on Sunday, but they are behind on goal difference and have played one additional match.



Manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Modric, referring to him as a "top professional and a great guy."