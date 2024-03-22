Mohamed Diomande and David Akologo reject Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the absence of goalkeeper David Akologo and midfielder Mohamed Diomande from the Black Stars' squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.



Akologo, a former Ghana U-20 goalkeeper, had accepted a call-up from Bolivia, where he has been plying his trade since 2020, prior to being selected for Ghana's 26-man squad for this month's fixtures.



Similarly, Rangers midfielder Diomande received an invitation to join the Ivory Coast U-23 team before Ghana extended an offer to him. Despite lacking direct familial connections to Ghana, Diomande spent seven crucial developmental years at Ghana's Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo.



Ghana FA communications manager Henry Asante Twum, speaking on Asempa FM, explained the situation concerning both players. "As things stand, those two players [David Akologo and Mohamed Diomande] will not be part of the squad, and this goes beyond football," he said.



Twum elaborated on Diomande's circumstances, noting, "Diomande was faced with a dual selection situation, being named in both Ghana’s and Ivory Coast’s U-23 squads. He expressed his need for time to decide as he is eligible to represent either country."



Regarding Akologo, Twum indicated the possibility of his inclusion in the future, stating, "As for Akologo, while he affirmed his commitment to Ghana, given his past with Bolivia, we must wait and see how the situation evolves in the future."



Ghana's upcoming fixtures include a match against Nigeria on Friday, March 22, followed by another encounter against Uganda four days later.