Mohammed Camara will be a great asset to Asante Kotoko – Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Sports News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has praised new signing Mohammed Camara, describing him as an exceptional talent.



The 24-year-old goalkeeper joins on a two-year deal from Soar Academy, becoming Kotoko’s tenth signing this transfer window and the fourth African recruit.



Ogum highlighted Camara’s agility, quick reflexes, and leadership qualities, noting his strong fit for the team.



With a solid record of 26 appearances last season, Camara is expected to enhance Kotoko's goalkeeping strength as they aim to improve on their sixth-place finish from last season.