Mohammed Fuseini nets hat-trick in Randers' win over Lyngby

Young Ghanaian talent Mohammed Fuseini continued to impress in the Danish Superliga, scoring his first hat-trick for Randers in their 6-2 victory against Lyngby.



The 21-year-old, currently on loan from Sturm Graz in Austria, delivered a standout performance, earning him the Man of the Match award in the convincing win.



Fuseini opened the scoring just eight minutes into the game, finishing off a superb team move with a clinical strike after receiving a pass from Oliver Olsen.



Olsen then got on the scoresheet himself shortly after, before Lasso Coulibaly added another goal to extend Randers' lead to 3-0 by the 30th minute.



Despite a goal from Lyngby's Adri Gudjohnsen just before half-time, Fuseini quickly regained control for Randers with two more goals early in the second half.



A 57th-minute goal from Simen Nordli further solidified Randers' dominance, putting the match out of reach for Lyngby.



Although Risgaard Jensen managed to score a late goal for Lyngby in injury time, it was not enough to mount a comeback against a formidable Randers side.



With four goals and one assist in six appearances for Randers, Fuseini's loan spell has been highly productive, prompting speculation that Randers may consider making his move permanent at the end of the season.